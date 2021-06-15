Employment Department’s domain registration expires

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Employment Department’s website for posting economic data went away over the weekend, apparently because the state didn’t renew the registration for its domain name.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the loss of Oregon’s qualityinfo.org page didn’t affect unemployment claims, which are managed on a separate website. After an inquiry from the newspaper, the department said it renewed the domain name and said the site would return by Monday evening.

The outage is another embarrassing technological lapse for the department, which stumbled repeatedly last year amid a flood of jobless claims triggered by the pandemic.

This article was written by The Associated Press.