Enchanted Forest raises $350K to save theme park amid pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The owners of Oregon’s iconic Enchanted Forest are thanking people for donating funds to help the theme park open for the 2021 season.

In an update to its official GoFundMe, organizer and owner Susan Vaslev said more than 6,500 donors have raised more than $350,000 toward supporting the theme park in Turner along Interstate 5.

“You have all truly amazed us with your response,” she said online.

In October, the owners said they were at risk of closing the park forever due to the pandemic ahead of its 50th anniversary.

The funds the park has raised since October will help pay bills, utilities, taxes, insurance and payroll items, along with completing necessary work during the winter months.

“We could not do this without you! We appreciate you all from the bottom of our hearts,” the owners said in a Facebook post.