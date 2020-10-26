Enchanted Forest struggling amid pandemic: ‘Time to ask for help’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The owners of Oregon’s beloved theme park Enchanted Forest say they are at risk of closing due to the pandemic.

The park is set to celebrate their 50th anniversary this year, and say up until the coronavirus pandemic hit business was thriving and they were debt free.

However, due to restrictions in place by Governor Brown, they closed for a few months and then reopened at limited capacity – a move they say hurts their ability to make ends meet.

They have started a GoFundMe to help cover expenses.