Energy firm withdraws permit application for Oregon pipeline

The natural gas pipeline would go through 4 Oregon counties

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Canadian energy company has withdrawn its application for a permit from state authorities in Oregon for a controversial natural gas pipeline and an export terminal on the coast.

A spokesman for the Jordan Cove Project indicated the firm is not dropping the plan, and instead is awaiting possible federal approval.

Two Oregon lawmakers on Friday accused the Jordan Cove Energy Project of stalling in order to have the Trump administration approve it in an attempt to override all denials from Oregon state agencies.

There has been strong opposition by some in Oregon who say the natural gas terminal and a 230-mile feeder pipeline would ruin habitat.