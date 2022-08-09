Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will tour clean energy hubs across Oregon on Tuesday and hold a press conference with statewide leaders.

Granholm will be in Portland with US Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley plus Gov. Kate Brown. They are expected to answer reporters questions at 10 a.m.

Granholm’s visit to Oregon comes just days after the US Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act that will, among other things, speed up the use of clean energy and help to combat climate change.

President Biden has previously announced a goal of a net-zero carbon economy by 2050.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.