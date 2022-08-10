PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As part of the effort to gain support for the just-passed bill addressing climate change, EPA Administrator Michael Regan will visit Portland Wednesday to visit farms and talk about the climate crisis.

Regan’s visit comes just one day after Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited both Portland and Corvallis in a tour of clean energy hubs and research.

Around 10 a.m., Regan will take part in events around Portland focusing on extreme heat, climate impacts and investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. He’ll be joined by Gov. Kate Brown and Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley.

They will also tour Mudbone Grown Farm in Southeast Portland followed by a press conference at Broughton Beach along the Columbia River. The event will be livestreamed.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.