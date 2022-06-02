PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers may soon have some new owners.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Nike Founder Phil Knight and Dodgers Co-owner Alan Smolinisky have made a written offer of over $2 billion to buy Portland’s basketball team.

Wojnarowski says discussions are ongoing with the Paul Allen trust, which is overseeing ownership of the team.

“The presence of Phil Knight in the proposed ownership group speaks to its desire to keep the Blazers in Portland and move the franchise forward there. Again, talks are ongoing on the possible purchase of the franchise,” Wojnarowski said in a tweet on Thursday afternoon.

