NEWBERG, Ore. (KOIN) — Jessica Mozeico had a rough year in 2015 with 2 major events rocking her world: her daughter Gabriella was born 2 months prematurely and her dad Howard died unexpectedly.

A dozen years before, she and her father started Et Fille wines — the French phrase meaning “and daughter.” Both events changed her motivation when it came to her wine.

Jessica Mozeico of Et Fille wines in Newberg donates a portion of the proceeds from their chardonnay and pinot noir wines to the March of Dimes and to the Providence NICU Team, June 2023 (KOIN)

“That really framed how I wanted to run the business. And for me that means that a lot of what we do has to have purpose,” Mozeico told KOIN 6 News.

She and her father talked about creating a wine to commemorate Gabriella’s birth. She did that with the Gabriella pinot noir, but every year a portion of its sales is donated to the Providence NICU Team that took such good care of them during their hospital stay.

“With Gabriella pinot noir she takes a great deal of pride because it has her name on it,” Mozeico said of her daughter. “She checks the labels, always wants to know where is her wine and wants to smell it.”

This year she created a chardonnay with a portion of its proceeds going to the March of Dimes, an organization that works to improve the health of mothers and babies.

“It’s one of those things where, until you find yourself in the need, you never think about all of the things that go into establishing a great care and support system for prematurity,” she said.