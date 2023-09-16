PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Oct. 14, Oregonians can expect a spectacle in the form of an annular solar eclipse moving over the region.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, this annual eclipse is special because for viewers in some regions, including Oregon, the moon’s position will make the sun appear like a ring of fire in the sky.

During the eclipse, the moon will be near its furthest point from Earth, the almanac says, which will result in the moon looking smaller than usual. The last time an eclipse like this appeared over the United States was over a decade ago in 2012.

Nine lucky states in the western US will have a front-row seat for the annular eclipse: Oregon, Idaho, California, Nevada, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

Specifically, the Farmer’s Almanac said that the direct “path of annularity” extends from the central Oregon Coast down to the Gulf Coast, going directly over Eugene, Ore.

At 9:16 a.m., the ring phase of the eclipse will appear above Eugene for nearly four minutes, but if you aren’t in Eugene, don’t worry, you can still see the eclipse although it won’t be a full ring.

In Portland, the Farmer’s Almanac said that the eclipse will be at 87% coverage at 9:19 a.m., and in Seattle, the eclipse will be at 80% coverage at 9:20.

Although it will be a spectacle you won’t want to miss, the Farmer’s Almanac also reminds readers to never look directly at an eclipse and to make sure your eyes are protected during the experience.