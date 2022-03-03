PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eugene police are warning residents about a moving scam after recovering property from a warehouse in Sutherlin.

After receiving a case where a Eugene resident hired a company to move the family’s possessions into their new residence on the East Coast and never received the property, the Eugene Police Department, with assistance from the Sutherlin Police Department, conducted a search warrant at a warehouse in Sutherlin on Tuesday, March 1.

An additional victim, who also hired the same company, had the same experience, and was able to determine that their lost property was at the warehouse in Sutherlin, police said. The victim staked out the warehouse and waited for someone to arrive, at which point they located their possessions and took photos of other stacks of property belonging to other victims, including the victim from Eugene, according to police.

Eugene Police coordinated with the initial victim, who flew back from the East Coast to recover their belongings. Officers also identified four other victims and coordinated with the individuals to help them retain their possessions.

One of the victims had moved from Arizona to Veneta, with her possessions making it all the way to Sutherlin before they were dropped at the warehouse, according to authorities. She had been without her belongings for nearly five months.

No arrests are expected to be made. As with other frequent scams, the involved companies and and individuals are likely out of the state or country, according to Eugene Police.