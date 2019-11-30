Eugene police officer shoots, kills man who fought with him

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a Eugene police officer shot and killed a man who fought with him.
The Register-Guard reports that it happened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin says the officer called for emergency cover before shooting.
The officer was treated for his injuries at a hospital and released.
The Lane County Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team is investigating.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.