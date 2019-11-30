Eugene police officer shoots, kills man who fought with him

The officer was treated for his injuries at a hospital

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a Eugene police officer shot and killed a man who fought with him.

The Register-Guard reports that it happened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin says the officer called for emergency cover before shooting.

The Lane County Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team is investigating.