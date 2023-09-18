PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Eugene resident, assigned as an airman to the F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming since May, was killed Saturday in a Humvee crash, Air Force officials said.

Trinity Reinhart from the 90th Missile Security Forces Squadron died in the crash that also injured another airman. The cause of the crash is unclear and an investigation is underway.

A Safety Investigation Board will be convened to determine what happened and to recommend measures to prevent future mishaps.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Trinity’s family and friends,” said Col. Justin Secrest, 90th Security Forces Group commander. “Losing one of our own is extremely difficult. We are grateful for the support from our surrounding communities during this heartbreaking time, especially the Colorado first responders who assisted at the scene.”