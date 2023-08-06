PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six people are suspected to have died of fentanyl overdoses in the Eugene area during a three-day period between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5, police say.

The Eugene Police Department is warning residents that there may be some potentially deadly batches of fentanyl circulating throughout the area. Similar events also occurred in Jackson County in July.

“While the Lane County Medical Examiner determines the cause of death, in each case initial investigation suggests a connection to illicit drug use and is likely connected to fentanyl use,” the Eugene Police Department said. “This is a significant increase in deaths over a short period of time. The public needs to be aware that some of the fentanyl currently circulating could be more potent and deadly than normal.”

EPD warns that many street drugs could be laced with fentanyl. Click here for more information on where to find fentanyl test strips in the Eugene area.

“Our community is seeing an increase in street drugs containing fentanyl, a powerful, illicit opioid with high risk for overdose,” EPD said. “We have seen fentanyl contamination in cheap, counterfeit pills sold as common medications such as oxycodone, Adderall, or Xanax. We also have reports of fentanyl being found in white or colored powdered drugs that might be sold as cocaine, MDMA, or methamphetamine. It should be assumed that any illicit drug could contain fentanyl.”