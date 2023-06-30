Just 23% of voters were in support of the ban, according to a poll

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story misstated the gas hookup ban going into effect on June 30, 2023; however, the gas hookup ban ordinance will not be implemented as a result of a petition for public vote. We regret the error.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A proposed ordinance that would have made Eugene the first city in Oregon to ban natural gas hookups in new homes is delayed until the public votes on the measure.

The proposed ban “will appear on a future ballot,” according to The Register-Guard.

The ban – which initially passed at a special Eugene City Council meeting on Feb. 6 – aims to eliminate fossil fuel infrastructure in Eugene’s new, low-rise residential buildings that are three stories and below. The proposed ordinance does not apply to previously existing homes.

During the Feb. 6 meeting, councilors decided on whether all Eugene residents would have the opportunity to participate in an official public vote on the ordinance. Five of the eight councilors opposed a public vote. In the City Council’s following decision, the ordinance to prohibit fossil fuel infrastructure in new buildings passed 5-3 — notwithstanding conflicting opinions from Eugene residents.

However, in March, the Lane County Clerk’s Office verified more than 6,000 signatures to a petition asking for a public vote, the Register-Guard reported.

Eugene City Council previously held two public hearings on the ordinance in November and December of 2022, in which locals had mixed reviews. According to data from an NW Natural and DHM Research poll, 70% of Eugene residents opposed the policy while 53% strongly opposed it. Just 23% of voters were in support of the ban.

In late February, KOIN 6 received information from Breach Collective and members from other climate-focused groups including Sierra Club, Cascadia Wildlands, Fossil Free Eugene Coalition, who said they believe NW Natural formed a “front group” to oppose the ordinance.

In a release, the collective cited stories from local and national outlets that reported on some of the corporation’s practices, such as a “misinformation campaign about natural gas” and hiring a toxicologist to speak on “studies linking gas stoves to childhood asthma.”

“NW Natural has a long record of deception and dishonesty in Eugene and across the States of Oregon and Washington,” Sierra Club Senior Campaign Representative Dylan Plummer said. “Apparently advertising to children and science denial weren’t enough, so now we have a fossil fuel corporation spending untold amounts of money to pose as an organization of Eugene residents to keep our city hooked on polluting methane gas.”

NW Natural denied the accusation. The corporation’s senior director of communications, David Roy, said NW Natural follows Oregon’s rules and guidelines for how political campaigns should operate.

“As we have told our customers, the public and media outlets, NW Natural is providing financial contributions to the campaign, which is a separate entity that has independent decision-making authority,” Roy said. “The campaign is addressing an issue that matters to us and the communities we serve.”