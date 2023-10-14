Downtown Portland's The Nines Hotel was named the best hotel in the region

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the summer, 526,518 Condé Nast Traveler readers voted on the best airports, hotels and resorts that they come across on vacation.

The lifestyle magazine declared the winners of its 36th annual Readers’ Choice Awards earlier this month, and some of them may be familiar to Oregonians.

Find out which categories Oregon-based brands and stays secured accolades in.

Best Resort

For the sixth time in a row, Bend’s Tetherow Lodges was named among the Best Resorts in the World. The place acts as a hotel, vacation rental home, dining hub and golf course all in one.

Unsurprisingly, Tetherow Lodge was dubbed the No. 1 resort in the Pacific Northwest as well. The Salish Lodge & Spa in Snoqualmie, Wash., Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa in Pacific City, Brasada Ranch in Powell Butte and Sunriver Resort in Sunriver followed as the top resorts in the region.

Top Hotels in the Pacific Northwest

Readers ranked their favorite Pacific Northwestern hotels outside of Seattle, and most of the top 10 choices are spread across Oregon.

The Nines, a luxury hotel found in Downtown Portland, took the No. 1 spot. The hotel says each of its rooms are “dressed to the nines,” but many visitors come just for its rooftop restaurant Departure.

Here’s the full list of top hotels.

Best Airports in the U.S.

According to Condé Nast Traveler and its readers, the Portland International Airport is the eighth-best U.S. airport for frequent flyers. The magazine praised PDX for giving travelers an opportunity to try locally-made items from businesses such as Stumptown Coffee Roasters and Tender Loving Empire.

“PDX gets a lot of love from readers for being easy to access — and not just by roads,” the travel experts also said. “Bike paths and a MAX light rail line make it one of the best-connected airports in the US.”