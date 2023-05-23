It's Day 15 since most Senate Republicans stopped showing up on the Senate floor.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s governor is now stepping into the fray in the battle between Senate Republicans and Democrats as Republicans continue their walkout.

Gov. Tina Kotek tells KOIN 6 News that her role is listening to all sides right now, but the former House speaker knows how to negotiate.

Kotek was at the state capitol early Tuesday morning to meet with House lawmakers. She had met with Senate lawmakers on Monday. Her temporary office is across the street while capitol renovation is underway.

Tuesday marks day 15 since most Senate Republicans stopped showing up on the Senate floor as a way to block voting on some controversial bills, such as reproductive rights.

“It’s a lot more listening. I think it’s really important to hear all sides and that’s what I’m doing by speaking to all the caucuses and listening to what their concerns are. Everyone has a valid perspective and it’s my job to figure out if there is a pathway to resolve this,” Kotek said.

Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp told KOIN 6 News his Republican members will be coming back on the last day of the session to approve bills they find acceptable. However, Senate President Rob Wagner said that’s not ok.

There are dozens of bills stalled waiting for a vote until Republicans return — the Senate needs two-thirds of its members to be there to vote on legislation, such as funding for school programs, police and other agencies.