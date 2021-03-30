Ex-AG Holder hired to investigate OHSU harassment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is conducting an independent investigation into misconduct at Oregon Health & Science University after a recent lawsuit made headlines alleging workplace harassment.

FILE – In this April 3, 2019 file photo, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Jr. speaks during the National Action Network Convention in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

President Danny Jacobs and Board of Directors Chairman Wayne Monfries sent a letter on Tuesday announcing that they have “retained former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder of Covington & Burling LLP to conduct a comprehensive, independent investigation of OHSU’s workplace environment related to sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation and racism.”

They said the investigation is the “right thing to do” and thanked the community for their support for a deep examination of organizational change.

The intent of this investigation is to identify any potential shortcomings, and to solicit and consider actionable recommendations that ensure our institution is aligned with the highest demands and expectations. Based on the investigation’s findings, OHSU will evaluate potential policy changes, accountability, other best practices and targeted investments to ensure every OHSU member feels safe, respected and valued in their workplace.

Earlier this month, a woman filed a $45 million lawsuit against Dr. Jason Campbell, who was working as a resident at OHSU during the alleged abuse.

The 39-page complaint alleges that Campbell sent the woman unwanted, sexually explicit text messages, “pornographic photographs” and “sexually charged social media messages.”

The suit also claims that a handful of other doctors and employees in leadership roles took no action to stop the harassment, violating Title IX rules.

Three more women spoke out against Dr. Jason Campbell.