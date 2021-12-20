Ex-NYT columnist Kristof files to run for Oregon governor

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof said Monday he has officially filed to run for Oregon governor in the Democratic primary.

Kristof, who announced his candidacy in October and raised more than $1 million in less than a month, says the state needs a political newbie to solve problems like homelessness and rural despair.

Kristof joins a crowded field of Democrats in the 2022 gubernatorial election, including Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek and state Treasurer Tobias Read. Democrats have held the governor’s office since 1987.

Republicans seeking their party’s nomination include state Rep. Christine Drazan, R-Canby, former Republican nominee Bud Pierce and Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam. Former Democratic state Sen. Betsy Johnson is running as an independent.