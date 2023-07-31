PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Steven Marks, the former executive director of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, is planning to sue Gov. Tina Kotek’s office for asking him to resign without reason about a week before news broke he and other OLCC leaders were diverting high-end bottles of bourbon for personal use.

The tort claim Marks filed alleges he was forced to step down February 13 because of the influence La Mota cannabis co-owners Rosa Cazares and Aaron Mitchell had over both Kotek and then-Secretary of State Shemia Fagan.

Steve Marks stepped down as director from OLCC, February 2023 (KOIN, file photo)

Marks claims Cazares wanted him ousted from the OLCC after the agency fined La Mota for mishandling nearly 150 pounds of cannabis in 2018. The tort claim states La Mota fought that citation for 2 years.

Shortly before resolving the dispute, the tort claim states the business couple started making large political donations to the Democratic Party in 2020.

In an exclusive interview with KOIN 6 News in May, Cazares and Mitchell spoke openly about their reasons for making political donations.

“We’re a large company and we feel it’s important, especially a new emerging industry and seems like you mention it. It’s a common practice,” Cazares said at that time.

Mitchell added, “Thousands of companies in Oregon contribute to politics. We don’t understand why as cannabis operators, we’re being scrutinized.”

La Mota owners Rosa Cazares and Aaron Mitchell in an exclusive interview with KOIN 6 News reporter Elise Haas on May 2, 2023. (KOIN)

According to a letter obtained by KOIN 6 News at the time of his resignation in February, Marks said he “believe[s] that the Governor is entitled to have her own management team, I will honor that request.”

That announcement came days after Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced that she was opening a criminal investigation into the OLCC for allegations that some staff members were purchasing rare bourbon.

Kotek called for Marks’ resignation following an internal investigation that he and five other agency leaders diverted bottles of high-end bourbons for personal use.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek speaks at the State Library of Oregon in Salem on Jan. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Claire Rush, File)

Marks denied he violated ethics laws but acknowledged getting preferential treatment to some extent. He and others questioned in the investigation said they never resold the whiskey, which can go for thousands of dollars.

Now, Marks’ tort claim also mentions the 2022 audit on the OLCC and the $10,000-per-month consulting job Fagan had with La Mota while she was still Oregon secretary of state. That controversy led to Fagan’s swift resignation.

The tort claim further alleges Cazares wanted Marks gone and that she sought to leverage her connections with Fagan and Kotek to reduce regulations on the cannabis industry.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Gov. Kotek’s office for comment, but they said they don’t comment on pending litigation.

KOIN 6 News also reached out to both Cazares and Mitchell, but they were not immediately available for comment.