Ex-OSU employee says he was fired for taking parental leave

This Dec. 3, 2010 file photo shows students on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A former Oregon State University employee has filed a lawsuit saying he was fired because he took parental leave.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Joseph McQuillin was assistant director of facilities maintenance and custodial manager in the university’s department of recreational sports when his wife gave birth to premature twins in 2017.

According to the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene Wednesday, all required extended medical care so McQuillin filed for protected medical leave followed by sick child leave, which OSU approved.

The suit says when he returned to work he was stripped of his supervisory duties and eventually was fired.

OSU spokesperson Steve Clark says the university fully dispute the lawsuit’s allegations.