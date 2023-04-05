Fifteen percent of the U.S. workforce in semiconductors is in Oregon, leaders say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo spent the day in Oregon taking a close look at the state’s tech industry, as she decides where to send billions of dollars from the CHIPS and Science Act.

Sec. Raimondo, along with Governor Tina Kotek and Senator Ron Wyden, looked at several local companies in the semiconductor industry and met at the Mechatronics Lab at Portland Community College Willow Creek Center.

Raimondo, who called Oregon “exceptional,” was also at a discussion with several college presidents and students. Kotek and Wyden discussed Oregon’s leadership in semiconductor research and manufacturing.

“Oregon is home to remarkable career and technical education programs that position our state to build a strong workforce and remain a leader in the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing industry,” Kotek said in a press release.

Additionally, the leaders noted 15% of the U.S. workforce in semiconductors is in Oregon.

One of the biggest challenges discussed Wednesday was growing the workforce as thousands of trained workers are needed to work in future computer chip manufacturing facilities planned for Oregon.

Sec. Raimondo added she is “blown away” by what she saw during the visit, which comes after the Oregon Senate approved the Oregon CHIPS Act that will set aside $200 million in grants and loans for high-tech companies to expand — including small businesses.