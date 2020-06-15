Explore Ashland as part of your summer road trip

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A lot of people are avoiding airline travel for vacations this summer and that has prompted many vacation planners to consider vacations closer to home — including at some of Oregon’s not-so-hidden gems.

This summer will likely be remembered as the summer of the road trip. Ashland, Oregon is a little over a 4-hour drive and although many of the things that traditionally have drawn people to the Ashland area, such as the Shakespeare Festival, have shut down for the year — there is still plenty to see and do.

One of the Ashland area’s heavy hitters in the lodging, hotel and resort business is now offering 20% off for the month of June to come and stay at one of their properties.

“The town reminds me of Europe,” Karolina Lavagnino of Neuman Hotel Group said. “It’s very walkable — tons of great restaurants, gourmet coffee places, breweries, art galleries and you can bike all over and it’s like a base camp to really explore a lot.”

Neuman Hotel Group has three properties in the area. Its an end destination — a base camp for short trips to Crater Lake, the Rouge River-Siskiyou National Forest, Mt. Ashland and the Pacific Crest Trail.

“So many people think Ashland is just theater,” Lavagnino said. “Southern Oregon is amazing. With my own family 14 miles from here, we go hiking on Grizzly Peak. There are mountain lakes where you can do standup paddle, kayaking — just easy access to the beauty and open spaces.”

A new destination to put on your reconfigured summer vacation map just a stop off on a road trip to California. The theater that put Ashland on the map is closed, but people who cater to guests want you to know they are still open for business as part of your summer vacation road trip plan.