PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Travel Oregon has launched it’s new summer advertising campaign, “ Extraordinary is Ordinary ,” focusing on the extraordinary places, people and experiences that are so readily found in our state.

The $4.6 million campaign is in partnership with long-standing collaborators Wieden+Kennedy and is meant to help drive impact in every corner of the state.

While the past few years have been tough on the tourism industry, the Extraordinary is Ordinary campaign is here to inspire visitors to travel to and throughout Oregon while supporting statewide economic recovery.

Travel Oregon’s CEO, Todd Davidson shared the inspiration behind the new campaign, and how they hope it strengthens the tourism industry and drives visitation throughout the state.