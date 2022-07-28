PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than two dozen counties in Oregon are now allowing drivers to pump their own gas amid sweltering heat.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal told KOIN 6 Wednesday that self-service will be allowed in 25 counties through Sunday, July 31.
This announcement came a day after Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in several counties due to excessive heat. That order allowed the Oregon Fire Marshal to suspend regulations on self-serve pumping to help keep attendants out of the heat for extended periods of time.
Self-service for gas is allowed in the following counties:
- Columbia
- Clackamas
- Crook
- Curry
- Deschutes
- Douglas
- Gilliam
- Grant
- Hood River
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Josephine,
- Klamath
- Marion
- Morrow
- Multnomah
- Polk
- Sherman
- Umatilla
- Union
- Wallowa
- Wasco
- Washington
- Wheeler
- Yamhill
KOIN 6 meteorologists are forecasting that Portland is halfway through this heat wave. Temperatures are not expected to drop below 90 until Monday.