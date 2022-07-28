FILE: A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than two dozen counties in Oregon are now allowing drivers to pump their own gas amid sweltering heat.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal told KOIN 6 Wednesday that self-service will be allowed in 25 counties through Sunday, July 31.

This announcement came a day after Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in several counties due to excessive heat. That order allowed the Oregon Fire Marshal to suspend regulations on self-serve pumping to help keep attendants out of the heat for extended periods of time.

Self-service for gas is allowed in the following counties:

Columbia

Clackamas

Crook

Curry

Deschutes

Douglas

Gilliam

Grant

Hood River

Jackson

Jefferson

Josephine,

Klamath

Marion

Morrow

Multnomah

Polk

Sherman

Umatilla

Union

Wallowa

Wasco

Washington

Wheeler

Yamhill

KOIN 6 meteorologists are forecasting that Portland is halfway through this heat wave. Temperatures are not expected to drop below 90 until Monday.