PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than two dozen counties in Oregon are now allowing drivers to pump their own gas amid sweltering heat.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal told KOIN 6 Wednesday that self-service will be allowed in 25 counties through Sunday, July 31.

This announcement came a day after Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in several counties due to excessive heat. That order allowed the Oregon Fire Marshal to suspend regulations on self-serve pumping to help keep attendants out of the heat for extended periods of time.

Self-service for gas is allowed in the following counties:

  • Columbia
  • Clackamas
  • Crook
  • Curry
  • Deschutes
  • Douglas
  • Gilliam
  • Grant
  • Hood River
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Josephine,
  • Klamath
  • Marion
  • Morrow
  • Multnomah
  • Polk
  • Sherman
  • Umatilla
  • Union
  • Wallowa
  • Wasco
  • Washington
  • Wheeler
  • Yamhill

KOIN 6 meteorologists are forecasting that Portland is halfway through this heat wave. Temperatures are not expected to drop below 90 until Monday.