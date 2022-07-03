PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — F-15 fighter jets from the Oregon Air National Guard are set to fly over several cities in Oregon and two in Southwest Washington for Independence Day.

The jets, part of the 142nd Wing, will take off from the Portland Air National Guard Base at PDX and soar above multiple July 4 celebrations and parades at a noticeably lower-than-normal altitude of 1,000 feet.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, the first community will see the aces’ aerial “salute” at speeds of around 400 mph, officials said.

Here’s when and where they’re scheduled to fly:

Lake Oswego, Ore., at 10 a.m.

Turner, Ore., at 10:07 a.m.

Monmouth, Ore., at 10:10 a.m.

Neskowin, Ore., at 10:35 a.m.

Rockaway Beach, Ore., at 10:40 a.m.

Clatskanie, Ore., at 10:50 a.m.

Camas, WA., at 11 a.m.

Ridgefield, WA., at 11:06 a.m.

“There’s no greater honor for us to salute this great nation on its day of independence than to be present, visible, and heard with the air superiority of the F-15 Eagle,” said Air Force Col. Todd Hofford, the wing’s commander, in a prepared release. “The 142nd Wing and your hometown Air Force is proud to serve and protect all of our communities in the Pacific Northwest.”

Flight paths could be rescheduled or canceled due to weather or other circumstances, OANG said.