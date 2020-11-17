Facebook contractor to pay $595K over racial discrimination in Prineville

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A contractor that provides security at Facebook’s Prineville data center will pay $595,000 to settle allegations of racial discrimination by five employees.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the complaints allege that supervisors at G4S Secure Solutions reduced the hours of Hispanic workers, gave them unfavorable shifts and used racist terms to describe them.

Complaints also say human resources personnel did not respond to employees’ complaints. The workers will receive between $80,000 and $175,000 each.

The settlement did not include an admission of wrongdoing by G4S, which pledged to continue employee training on nondiscrimination policies as part of the settlement.

G4S denies liability but seemed to acknowledge that discrimination did take place in Prineville.