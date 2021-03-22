Facebook investment in Oregon server farms hits $2 billion

A rendering of the two new buildings, which features Facebook’s newest designs with server halls on two floors. (Courtesy: Facebook)

The social media company announced that it will be expanding by another 900,000 square feet with the addition of two new buildings.

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The Prineville Facebook Data Center footprint is about to grow again.

The social media company announced that it will be expanding the local site by another 900,000 square feet with the addition of two new buildings.

Facebook first broke ground in 2010, building its first custom-built data center in Prineville. The company has since continued to build and expand. The most recent expansion announcement prior to this week came this past June when the company revealed plans to a 450,000-square-foot building.

With the latest expansion plans, construction crews are expected to keep busy for years to come, Facebook estimates, with approximately 1,000 workers on site at peak. Once completed, the 11-building campus—which, at nearly 4.6 million square feet, is Facebook’s largest data center in the U.S. — will represent an investment of more than $2 billion locally.

Prineville Mayor Jason Beebe praised the social media company and its continued growth and presence in the community during the past decade, calling it “a testament to the excellent relationship that we have together.”

“I’m excited for this new growth and their commitment to Prineville and Crook County and the support they have provided for our community, especially the schools,” he said. “Thank you, Facebook, for the partnership that you have helped foster with our community, and I look forward to many more years.”

In addition to the expansion news, Facebook announced plans to increase funding for the Crook County School District’s K-12 robotics program. A proud supporter of the community’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education, the social media company has provided $150,000 through its Oregon Robotics Tournament and Outreach Program during the past three years.

“Facebook Data Center in Prineville has consistently provided grants to local projects and nonprofits for many years,” said Oregon Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Dist. 55). “They have shown what a partnership between a small community and large corporation can be in rural Oregon. I applaud their efforts, especially in their support of our school district here in Crook County.”