PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fall equinox doesn’t commence until next Saturday, but Oregon businesses and organizations are either already in the spirit or looking forward to the events that will be offered this season.

When: Sunday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 100 SE Alder St., Portland, OR 97214

If you’re often indecisive on what to eat, this may be the event for you. With a wide range of seafood, vegan snacks, sweets and drinks, food vendors at Snack Fest don’t make you choose just one cuisine for the night.

The event is free to enter, but attendees can buy tickets for the special pop-ups and dinners.

When: Friday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 24

Where: SW Ankeny St. between Ankeny Alley SW 2nd and 3rd Ave., Portland, OR 97204

The last Ankeny Alley Festival of the year is approaching, and this time, everyone will celebrate the autumn solstice. Head to Downtown Portland to shop from local businesses, try new foods and watch live entertainment.

When: Friday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 24 at various times

Where: 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Portland, OR 97232

Held in the Oregon Convention Center, Rose City Comic Con is the place to be for Portland pop culture buffs. During this year’s event, attendees can take photos with movie actresses like Zoe Saldana and Karen Gillan.

When: Friday, Sept. 29 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 30 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, Portland, OR 97202

The Oregon Brewers Guild will take over Oaks Amusement Park for the 19th annual celebration of fresh hop beers. A number of Portland’s favorite breweries, like Breakside, Ecliptic and Von Ebert, will participate in the event.

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 915 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214

Don’t leave your fur babies out of the fun. DoveLewis Animal Hospital’s annual Dogtoberfest will return this fall with costume contests, snacks and drinks for pets and parents. Plus, it serves as a fundraiser for the DoveLewis Blood Bank.

When: Through September

Where: 1445 NW 26th Ave, Portland, OR 97210

Throughout September, thousands of Vaux’s Swifts flock to Chapman Elementary’s chimney to roost for the night. Crowds of Portlanders gather at the school just before sunset to catch a glimpse of the birds before they continue migrating to Central America.

When: Through Tuesday, Oct. 31

Where: St. Helens, OR

Iconic Disney Channel Original Movie “Halloweentown” was filmed in St. Helens, Ore., and the town is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the movie this year. Drive just a few miles outside of Portland to pose with the big jack-o-lantern, meet the movie stars or visit the haunted house.

Ticketing information for each of the attractions can be found here.

When: Through October

Where: Various locations

Many Oregon farms start opening their pumpkin patches to visitors in September. Growers Outlet, Papa’s Pumpkin Patch and Frog Pond Farm are the top-rated spots, but you can find a full list of pumpkin patches here.

When: Through October

Where: Various locations

A lot of the same farms that hold pumpkin patches also offer corn mazes, some of which are family-friendly while others are better suited for crowds that like being scared.

Some places, like Bella Organic, debut a special corn maze design each year. Learn more about the Portland area’s most popular corn mazes here.

When: Through October

Where: Various locations

Want fresh apples for those Thanksgiving ciders and pies, or just to snack on? Plenty of orchards are open for business! Smith Berry Barn, Jossy Farms and Bells’ Orchards allow you to pick for yourself.

Check this list for more details.

When: Saturday, Nov. 4

Where: Various locations

With Christmas less than two months after the Portland Book Festival, the event offers the perfect opportunity to buy novels for the book lover in your life — even if it’s yourself. Literary Arts manages the citywide festival at different buildings across the South Park Blocks. Attendees can expect story-times, author pop-ups, a book fair and more.