Farmers markets crop up across metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Farmers’ markets are cropping up around the metro area now that the sun is shining. The Portland Farmers Market just opened its first neighborhood market of the year this weekend.

The King Farmers Market was open to residents on Sunday, even with intermittent showers. Extra precautions were in place to make sure vendors and shoppers followed proper social distancing guidelines.

Farmers Market flowers May 3, 2020 (KOIN)

The Milwaukie Farmers Market also opened Sunday. Organizers put together a smaller market than normal to keep shoppers and vendors spaced apart. The market is focusing on selling essential items, rather than all of its traditional offerings.

“It’s actually empty compared to last summer when we would come here—you would barely be able to walk down the isle,” said one shopper.

Musicians, face-painters, non-profit organizations, and other groups will not be part of the market this year due to the pandemic.

Elsewhere in Portland, the Shemanski Park Farmers Market downtown will open this coming Wednesday, May 6. The Kenton Farmers Market, as well as the Lents International Farmers Market are both scheduled to open in June.