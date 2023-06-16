Devan Lee Nelson, 26, of Tygh Valley was declared dead at the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 26-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 197 in Wasco County that closed the road for three and half hours Thursday afternoon, officials say.

Oregon State Police say 31-year-old Nicholas Lawrence Mueller of Maupin drove his red Pontiac Vibe into a driveway near Milepost 44 when Devan Lee Nelson of Tygh Valley hit the rear of the car “for unknown reasons.”

Nelson, who had been driving a Suzuki K6R, was declared dead at the scene. However, Mueller was uninjured.

No arrests were made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.