Deputies searched for the occupants of a late model sedan that they believed would be charcoal or gray metallic in color. (Courtesy: LCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect of a deadly hit-and-run incident that left one woman dead on July 20, officials say.

According to the sheriff’s office, 53-year-old Troy Dean Erne of Eugene turned himself in to authorities along with the involved vehicle, a 2015 BMW sedan, on Monday. He now faces a fatal hit-and-run charge.

Deputies say an employee from a local business found 45-year-old Alisha Diane Rife of Junction City dead near some shrubbery on Prairie Road, just north of Eugene, around 5:30 a.m. She had several recent injuries.

The incident kicked off a two-week investigation into the vehicle involved. As of Wednesday, the car is no longer considered outstanding.