Father found dead in son’s apartment after 8 hour negotiation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found dead inside his son’s apartment Wednesday afternoon, after reports the son was having a mental health crisis.

Deputies from the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Alex Tombleson’s residence in Amity around 12:30 p.m.

Tombleson had misdemeanor charges regarding a domestic harassment incident that happened earlier in the day. Authorities said the charges gave deputies probable cause to arrest him.

Officials said given Tombleson’s demeanor a Crisis Intervention Deputy, a Yamhill County Mental Health Community Outreach Specialist, and Tombleson’s probation officer came with deputies.

Tombleson had barricaded the doors of his home by the time officials arrived.

The deputies, specialists and Tombleson’s family were unable to reason with him. Authorities said they left the scene to deescalate the situation after Tombleson made death threats toward them.

Around 5 p.m. deputies and Community Outreach tried to reach Tombleson, but the doors were still barricaded. Officials said additional units were called in, as they and the family were unsuccessful in getting Tombleson to respond. After failed attempts, deputies disengaged again.

Tombleson’s father, Ross Tombleson, climbed through an upstairs window in an attempt to talk with his son.

More units, including a Crisis Intervention Team, arrived to set up containment and try to talk with the father, but ultimately all attempts to contact him were unsuccessful.

Officials said they believe a firearm was possibly in the residence.

The Oregon State Police tactical team was called in.

Alex Tombleson came out voluntarily after eight hours of negotiations, however, officials said Ross Tombleson was found in the home deceased. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Alex Tombleson was taken to Yamhill County Correctional Facility for violation of probation and misdemeanor harassment and criminal mischief. He is being held without bail as this homicide investigation continues, according to authorities.

The Yamhill County Major Crimes Response Team is assisting the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.