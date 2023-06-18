Axe throwing is an event you can learn at Stormbreaker Brewing in Portland, July 10, 2019 (KOIN)

Yes, axe throwing is on the list

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With rain in the forecast for Father’s Day weekend, many might be wondering where to take their dad in an indoor space.

We’ve brainstormed a few ideas around Portland for inquiring minds.

OMSI

OMSI’s “Orcas: Our Shared Future” exhibit is sure to delight for kids of all ages and their dads. If your dad is into science, this is a top choice in the area.

Mini-golf

If your dad likes to golf — but it’s too rainy to hit the course — there are some indoor mini-golf options in Portland. Glowing Greens in downtown Portland features blacklight miniature golf and Birdie Time Pub in Portland’s Central Eastside are two options for some indoor fun.

Brunch

Dads like bacon and eggs. Check out some of our top-rated brunch spots for Father’s Day.

Axe throwing

Celtic Axe Throwers has a few locations at brewpubs around Portland and Vancouver. Meanwhile, there’s also Blade and Timber in Portland’s Slabtown and Portland Axe Throwing at Stormbreaker in St. Johns. Wicked Axe Throwing is also in the same spot as Glowing Greens.

Bowling

Grand Central Bowl in Southeast Portland isn’t just bowling, it’s also an arcade and a food hall. In downtown, check out Punch Bowl Social Portland, which takes up the third floor of the Pioneer Place Mall. KingPins Family Entertainment Center off of 205 and in Beaverton and Milwaukie Bowl in Milwaukie are also fun bets for bowling with dad.

Portland Art Museum

The newest exhibit “Guillermo Del Toro: Crafting Pinocchio” just opened this month and gives a special nod to the local artists in Portland who helped make the film.

Happy Father’s Day to those who celebrate!