Faulty space heater sets unit ablaze at Newport’s outlet mall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dark smoke escaped from a storage unit in Newport’s outlet mall after a faulty space heater set the unit ablaze Monday night, authorities said.

When Newport Fire Department arrived at SE Ferry Slip Road, they said smoke was coming through the back of a unit in Aquarium Village.

According to fire officials, the unit was reportedly filled with clutter limiting crews’ access. However, with the help of five fire departments, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

NFD confirmed the fire was caused by an electric space heater that failed.