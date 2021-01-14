FBI in Oregon running command post, ‘maintaining heightened posture’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The FBI’s Portland Field Office said they are “preparing for any potential violent activity related to the recent unrest in Washington, D.C. and elsewhere.”

In a statement released on Thursday by Special Agent in Charge Renn Cannon, the FBI said they are “maintaining a heightened posture to monitor for any emerging threats to our region.”

The statement comes a day after Governor Brown said she activated the Oregon National Guard ahead of possible civil unrest.

The FBI in Oregon is now running a command post to gather intelligence and coordinate with law enforcement partners on potential threats.

“We also have special agents, bomb technicians, the FBI Evidence Response Team, tactical teams, intelligence teams, and others to support investigations and counter any potential threat of violence to the state capitol, federal buildings, and our shared community,” the statement read.

The FBI is hoping to gather tips. Call (503) 224-4181 or go to tips.fbi.gov to submit information regarding any potential violence at any upcoming protest or event. You can also call 1 (800) CALL-FBI. If you know of an immediate emergency, call 911.