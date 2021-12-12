FBI: Lincoln City man shouted ‘Stop the steal’ during Jan. 6 Capitol attack

FILE – Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump stand outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal judge is questioning Donald Trump’s efforts to withhold documents from Congress related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Judge Tanya Chutkan was skeptical Thursday, Nov. 4, of attorneys for the former president who asked her to block the handover of documents to a House committee. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man from Lincoln City has been charged by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Jeffrey William Hubbard.

Hubbard appeared in federal court Wednesday and was released pending a future court date, FBI Portland said in a tweet.

According to court documents, around Jan. 8, the FBI received a tip after someone sent a video showing people “storming the U.S. Capitol.”

After taking screenshots from the video, authorities said they believed to have identified Hubbard.

Authorities believed to have identified Jeffrey William Hubbard in a video among a crowd “storming the U.S. Capitol.” (Courtesy: FBI)

In the video, Hubbard appeared to be chanting “stop the steal,” and “we want Trump” with the crowd as it made its way through the Capitol, authorities said.

At one point, officials said, it appeared that Hubbard and the crowd “forced their way through” a possible House Chamber entrance that was guarded by law enforcement.

Hubbard was also allegedly seen in United States Capitol Police video footage during the incident and appeared to enter the building by climbing through a broken window near the Senate Wing door.

Officials said based on video footage, it appears that Jeffrey Hubbard entered the Capitol through a broken window. In this screen shot, authorities believe Hubbard was wearing a dark-colored hat when he entered the building, which he may have taken off later, based on other images. (FBI) December, 2021.

Hubbard faces multiple charges, including disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and entering and remaining in restricted building or grounds. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Five people died as a result of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, which happened after former President Donald Trump hosted a rally near the White House and told the crowd to “fight like hell.”