FBI: Lincoln City man shouted ‘Stop the steal’ during Jan. 6 Capitol attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man from Lincoln City has been charged by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Jeffrey William Hubbard.
Hubbard appeared in federal court Wednesday and was released pending a future court date, FBI Portland said in a tweet.
According to court documents, around Jan. 8, the FBI received a tip after someone sent a video showing people “storming the U.S. Capitol.”
After taking screenshots from the video, authorities said they believed to have identified Hubbard.
In the video, Hubbard appeared to be chanting “stop the steal,” and “we want Trump” with the crowd as it made its way through the Capitol, authorities said.
At one point, officials said, it appeared that Hubbard and the crowd “forced their way through” a possible House Chamber entrance that was guarded by law enforcement.
Hubbard was also allegedly seen in United States Capitol Police video footage during the incident and appeared to enter the building by climbing through a broken window near the Senate Wing door.
Hubbard faces multiple charges, including disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and entering and remaining in restricted building or grounds. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.
Five people died as a result of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, which happened after former President Donald Trump hosted a rally near the White House and told the crowd to “fight like hell.”