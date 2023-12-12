PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into at least 18 threats made across the state of Oregon on Monday, including more than a dozen bomb threats that prompted the evacuation of schools in 6 districts.

“To see that many threats come in over the course of a day, across the entire state, it’s concerning,” said Kieran Ramsey, the special agent in charge for the FBI Oregon.

The threats were not credible but the FBI is taking these threats seriously. A hoax threat is not a joke — it is a crime with major ramifications.

After bomb threats disrupted at least 6 Oregon school districts — Bandon, Corbett, Colton, Cascade, Central Linn and Arlington — the FBI said they are now also looking into threats at 3 synagogues and 2 small regional airports.

Two of the 3 synagogues — Congregation Beth Israel and Congregation Neveh Shalom — are in Portland.

Ramsey said some of the threats have similarities.

“Some of these threats do have common verbiage. Some of these threats were able to be attributable to an IP address located overseas,” Ramsey told KOIN 6 News. “So we are going to start to put together a picture here so that we can hopefully identify those people responsible and hold them accountable. because we have to take some kind of action.”

Hoax threats are punishable by up to 5 years in federal prison, 3 years probation and a $250,000 fine.

Officials with Portland police confirmed they helped clear some of the threats on Monday and are working alongside the FBI on the investigation.

Authorities also said similar threats were made in at least 6 other states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Tip Line — 503.224.4181 or 800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov

SafeOregon is a program created for Oregon students, parents, school staff, community members and law enforcement officers to report and respond to student safety threats.