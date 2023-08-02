Editor’s Note: Details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The FBI held a press conference Wednesday morning as investigators look for potential victims of a violent sex offender who they say kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman and kept her in a makeshift cinderblock cell in his Klamath Falls home.

The FBI announced that 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi — also known as Sakima, Justin Hyche and Justin Kouassi — is in federal custody for the interstate kidnapping after a woman escaped from his home.

The FBI is looking for additional potential victims as Zuberi has ties to 10 states.

On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Zuberi traveled from his Klamath Falls home to Seattle where he solicited a prostitute then posed as an undercover police officer, according to court documents.

The victim told investigators that Zuberi pointed a taser at her and put her in handcuffs and leg irons in the back seat of his car – driving about 450 miles with the woman and sexually assaulted her, authorities said.

The woman said once they arrived at the Klamath Falls home, he put her into a makeshift cell in the garage he made out of cinder blocks and a metal door installed in reverse so it could not be opened from he inside, officials said. After Zuberi left, the woman said she repeatedly banged on the door and was able to break it open, escape and flag down a driver who called 911.

Photos of Negasi Zuberi, older photo on the left and a current photo on the right (FBI)

Outside the cinderblock cell in Negasi Zuberi’s house (FBI)

Looking through the door of the cinderblock cell in Negasi Zuberi’s house (FBI)

Inside the cinderblock cell in Negasi Zuberi’s house (FBI).

Zuberi fled to Reno where he was taken into custody after a “brief” standoff with local police, according to the FBI.

“According to the complaint, this woman was kidnapped, chained, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinderblock cell. Police say, she beat the door with her hands until they were bloody in order to break free. Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare,” says Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Stephanie Shark with the FBI Portland Field Office. “We are fortunate that this brave woman escaped and alerted authorities. Through quick law enforcement action we were able to get Zuberi in custody the next day. While she may have helped protect future victims, sadly we have now linked Zuberi to additional violent sexual assaults in at least four states and there could be more.”

Authorities said he lived in 10 states over the past 10 years and believe there could be additional victims. The investigation has expanded to multiple states including Washington; Oregon; Colorado; Utah; Florida; New York; New Jersey; Alabama and Nevada.

The FBI said Zuberi may have used different methods to “gain control” of his victims including drugging their drinks and impersonating police. Authorities said the victims are often threatened with retaliation if they contact police.

The FBI encourages those who believe they are victims to contact them.

KOIN 6 News will be at the press conference starting at 11 a.m. and will update this story.