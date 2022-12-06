PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A federal judge has denied motions requested for a temporary restraining order to be placed against Measure 114, a gun control law that Oregon voters passed in the November election.

Federal Judge Karen Immergut made her decision Tuesday morning after hearing oral arguments Friday and receiving a letter Sunday night from Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. At Tuesday’s hearing, she said she would decide whether to enact a temporary restraining order on the new law.

So far, four lawsuits have been filed against the measure.

Plaintiffs had filed a temporary restraining order request on Nov. 23 and asked the court to block all of Measure 114, including the large-capacity magazine restrictions and the permit requirements the law implemented.

The plaintiffs include the Oregon Firearms Federation, Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey, Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen, Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe and individuals Harold Richard Haden, Jr. and Adam Johnson.

In order for the temporary restraining order to receive the court’s approval, the plaintiffs needed to demonstrate that they would suffer “immediate and irreparable harm” if the court did not block Measure 114 from taking effect on Dec. 8.

In her order Tuesday morning, Judge Immergut stated that the “Plaintiffs have not produced sufficient evidence at this stage to demonstrate a likelihood of success on the merits of their challenge to Measure 114’s restrictions on large-capacity magazines.”

She also said the plaintiffs have not shown that large-capacity magazines are weapons “‘in common use’… for lawful purposes like self defense” such that they fall within the plain text of the Second Amendment.

Immergut denied the request for an injunction on Measure 114’s restrictions on large-capacity magazines and denied the plaintiff’s facial challenge to Measure 114’s permitting provision. A facial challenge is an argument that a law is unconstitutional as it is written.

However, in response to the concerns Attorney General Rosenblum raised about the implementation of the permitting process required by Measure 114, the judge decided to allow an additional 30 days to develop the permitting process.

Rosenblum made a request to postpone the implementation of the permitting process after local law enforcement offices told her they would not be able to process permit applications as soon as Dec. 8, when Measure 114 is scheduled to take effect.

Rosenblum said other parts of the measure should take effect as scheduled, including the process for applying for permits, the restrictions on large capacity magazines, and the requirement that background checks must be completed before firearms can be transferred.

Within that 30-day postponement period, both parties have the opportunity to schedule another hearing to make their case. They would need to propose a hearing date that works for both parties by Wednesday, Dec. 7.