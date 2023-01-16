PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The National Marine Fisheries Service has accepted a petition filed by a trio of environmental groups seeking to list Oregon’s Chinook salmon populations as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

The petition, filed in unison by the Native Fish Society, Center for Biological Diversity, and Umpqua Watersheds, states that spring-run Oregon Coast Chinook and Southern Oregon and Northern California coastal Chinook salmon populations have declined significantly. The National Marine Fisheries Service, also known as NOAA Fisheries, announced on Jan. 11 that it has agreed to consider the petition after reviewing the submission for 90 days.

“Based on information provided by the Petitioners, as well as information readily available in our files, we find that a reasonable person would conclude current demographic risks indicate that Oregon Coast Chinook salmon may be at risk of extinction and thus their status warrants further investigation,” NOAA Fisheries stated in the agreement to consider the petition.

The petition cites a number of studies that link the declining salmon populations to human industries like logging, agriculture, urbanization and the building of dams. These practices, the petitions say, have degraded Chinook habitats and affected the species’ ability to breed.

“Degraded habitat conditions in this area continue to be of concern, particularly with regard to land use and development activities that affect the quality and accessibility of habitats and habitat-forming processes,” NOAA Fisheries stated. “The petitioners assert that habitat degradation due to logging and roads reduces stream shade, increases fine sediment levels, reduces levels of in-stream large wood and alters watershed hydrology.”

UMATILLA, OREGON – JUNE 7: A chinook salmon, along with a school of shad, pass through the viewing room at McNary Lock and Dam on the Columbia River, June 7, 2005 near Umatilla, Oregon. (Photo by Jeff T. Green/Getty Images)

Citing these concerns, the environmental groups are also asking that NOAA fisheries designate Oregon and Northern California waterways used by Chinook salmon as “critical habitats.” However, according to the NOAA Fisheries announcement, the environmental groups stated that there is little evidence that the designation would aid in the species’ recovery.

This is because much of Oregon’s coastal Chinook habitats already overlap with the Oregon Coast coho salmon’s protected habitats. Based on this information, the groups have argued that the federal and state governments’ existing regulatory mechanisms are not adequate for restoring Chinook salmon populations and their habitat.

“Based on information provided by the petitioners, as well as information readily available in our files, we conclude there is sufficient indication that the inadequacy of existing regulatory mechanisms may be posing a threat to the continued existence of OC Chinook salmon,” NOAA Fisheries said.

Because the petition focuses almost exclusively on spring-run Chinook populations, NOAA Fisheries said that it has received very little information about the status, trends or threats facing the region’s fall-run Chinook salmon. As a result, the federal agency is asking for additional scientific information that will help with its decision. Scientific and commercial information related to these species must be submitted by March 13.