Feds give Oregon $2.6M to upgrade buses in state

Grant money part of a larger US transit funding

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bus lines throughout Oregon got a boost Monday when the federal government announced $2.6 million in grant money for upgrades.

Five projects — in Salem-Keizer, Yamhill County, Woodburn, Wasco County and Eugene-Florence — will be able to make improvements with the money.

The Salem Area Mass Transit District will get almost half the money, $1.05 million, to make improvements to the Intelligent Transportation System for signal technology and passenger information.

Yamhill County Transit will get almost $1 million to replace several buses.

ODOT will get the other money and distribute it to Woodburn ($300,000) and Mid-Columbia Economic Development District ($150,126). ODOT will use $110,500 to buy a new bus for a route between Eugene and Florence.

These grants were part of $423 million in transit grants announced by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

