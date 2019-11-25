Feds give Oregon $2.6M to upgrade buses in state

FILE – In this July 13, 2019, file photo, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao addresses the media before the NASCAR series auto race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Ky. The House Oversight Committee says it is investigating whether Chao acted improperly to benefit herself or her family’s shipping company. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bus lines throughout Oregon got a boost Monday when the federal government announced $2.6 million in grant money for upgrades.

Five projects — in Salem-Keizer, Yamhill County, Woodburn, Wasco County and Eugene-Florence — will be able to make improvements with the money.

The Salem Area Mass Transit District will get almost half the money, $1.05 million, to make improvements to the Intelligent Transportation System for signal technology and passenger information.

Yamhill County Transit will get almost $1 million to replace several buses.

ODOT will get the other money and distribute it to Woodburn ($300,000) and Mid-Columbia Economic Development District ($150,126). ODOT will use $110,500 to buy a new bus for a route between Eugene and Florence.

These grants were part of $423 million in transit grants announced by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.