The mountain is now named after a leader of the Yoncalla Kalapuya Tribe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After Oregon residents raised concerns about a geographic feature called Swastika Mountain in Lane County, the U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted Thursday to change it.

Swastika Mountain will now be called Mount Halo.

The new name was suggested by David Lewis and refers to Chief Halito, leader of the Yoncalla Kalapuya tribe, whose name was commonly shortened to Chief Halo.

In a 17-0 vote, the board decided to grant the feature a new name.

The proposed name change came to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names in July 2022 through the conventional name change process. It was not part of Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland’s effort to change features with derogatory names across the U.S.

“The BGN did its usual outreach and after all parties provided input, it was presented today to the BGN for the decision,” said Gina Anderson, public affairs specialist for the U.S. Geological Survey, which operates the Board on Geographic Names.

The name will be updated in the Geographic Names Information System database in the next three to four days, Anderson said.

According to the Oregon Geographic Names Board, the mountain’s former name either referred to a symbol the German Nazi Party used to identify itself or the Southeast Asian symbol of good luck or spirituality.