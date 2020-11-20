Fees waived at state parks for day after Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — To encourage Oregonians to enjoy socially distanced gatherings outside, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will waive day-use fees at state parks on Friday, Nov. 27.

“We recognize that being outdoors makes us feel better and is a break from the stresses of 2020,” said Lisa Sumption, director of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. “In this unconventional year, we feel it is especially important to honor this tradition as thanks to Oregonians for supporting us through our toughest times.”

Because Thanksgiving weekend is within the two-week freeze called by Gov. Kate Brown to reduce the spread of COVID-19, ORPD said that park visitors should limit gatherings to six people and two households. They should also keep their visits to local parks, wear face coverings and remain six feet away from other visitors.

“Following these precautions is particularly important in the coming weeks to support statewide efforts to stop the spread of the virus. When visitors prepare and care, it keeps parks safe for everyone,” Sumption said. “The pandemic challenges all of us to find new, creative ways to celebrate the holidays. We look forward to the safe return of these holiday traditions, and until then, parks are open and here for you.”

For more information, visit stateparks.oregon.gov.