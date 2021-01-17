Few turnout for pro-Trump rally at Oregon Capitol

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Unlike the several pro-Trump rallies happening around the country at statehouses Sunday, very few demonstrators showed up at the Capitol in Salem.
Journalist Zane Sparling of KOIN 6 News’ media partner the Portland Tribune tweeted the the number of journalists prepared the cover the event was significantly larger than the number of protesters who showed up.
Perception ….. Reality pic.twitter.com/aRuLD5IzT5— Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) January 17, 2021
Elsewhere Sunday, small groups of demonstrators–some of whom are armed–gathered outside statehouses, including in Michigan, Ohio and South Carolina.
