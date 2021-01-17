Few turnout for pro-Trump rally at Oregon Capitol

Just a handful of demonstrators appear in front of the Capitol in Salem on Sunday, January 17, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Unlike the several pro-Trump rallies happening around the country at statehouses Sunday, very few demonstrators showed up at the Capitol in Salem.

Journalist Zane Sparling of KOIN 6 News’ media partner the Portland Tribune tweeted the the number of journalists prepared the cover the event was significantly larger than the number of protesters who showed up.

Elsewhere Sunday, small groups of demonstrators–some of whom are armed–gathered outside statehouses, including in Michigan, Ohio and South Carolina.

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene in Salem and will add developments to this article as they come in.