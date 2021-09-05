Final Oregon State Fair concert will benefit wildfire survivors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Fair ends Monday night after a big headliner serenades attendees.

On the fair’s final night, supergroup Ezra Ray Hart will perform. The group includes members of the ‘90s hit makers Sugar Ray, Better than Ezra, and Tonic. The group will play hits from all three bands.

Musician Mark McGrath told KOIN 6 News what the show will sound like.

“When you’re fortunate to have a couple hits, you get to sort of have a cup of coffee with people who are doing similar things. So, we toured together in the past. We’ve been to many MTV award shows. So, this is something that’s a labor of love out of a bunch of friends who got together and said, ‘Wow, you know, there’s some power in numbers here,’” he said.

For every ticket sold to the show, $5 will go to the Canyon Rising Fund to help families rebuild after the 2020 Beachie Creek Fire.