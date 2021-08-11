Fire ban issued for Siuslaw National Forest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire ban has been issued for the Siuslaw National Forest, according to US Forest Service officials.

The ban includes all campfires at campgrounds and sand camps across the national forest.

The ban, which starts Friday, aims to prevent human-caused wildfires amid an ongoing drought and high temperatures across the region.

Lanterns and cooking stoves that use liquid or bottled gas fuel can still be used, but anything that requires an open flame without an on/off switch is banned.

“It has been an extremely dry and busy fire year already in Oregon,” said Kevin Larkin, acting forest supervisor, said. “With so many fires burning in other parts of the region, resources to quickly address new fires are becoming difficult to find. With fire danger across the Siuslaw right now starting to look like it did last Labor Day, when the catastrophic Echo Mountain fire took off in Lincoln County, we’re asking for everyone’s help to prevent new fires from getting started.”

Other restrictions include no smoking unless in a vehicle or at a developed recreation site; no generator use except for in areas without vegetation; and vehicles only used on designated trails and roads; and absolutely no fireworks.