PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire is burning at the Organic Valley Creamery in McMinnville on Tuesday afternoon.

The McMinnville Fire Department asked residents within 1/4 a mile of the creamery to evacuate. The creamery is located at 700 NE Hwy 99W.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said they were responding to the area to assist.

