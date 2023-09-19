PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — After burning for nearly a month, the Camp Creek Fire near Portland’s primary water source in the Bull Run Watershed is now 51% contained.

The Portland Water Bureau updated the figure from 44% on Monday, Sept. 18. According to the update, the fire in the Mt. Hood National Forest remains at about 2,000 acres. It is burning approximately 1.3 miles from Reservoir 1 and 1.9 miles from the Headworks treatment facility. It is burning on the opposite side of Reservoir 2 from the Headworks facility.

Containment means that a fuel break has created. It may include natural barriers or a line constructed manually, including by mechanical equipment.

The fire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 24. According to the bureau, it is burning in heavy fuels that include deep duff, decayed logs, and timber litter under a dense canopy. These heavy fuels dried out during the summer and will continue to smolder and burn in place with some creeping and minimal fire activity until there is significant rain.

By Sept. 15, ongoing management of the fire response was transferred from Great Basin Team 1 to Pacific Northwest Team 3, the bureau said. Personnel from the incoming team were onsite before that, shadowing their counterparts on the outgoing team to ensure a smooth transition.

