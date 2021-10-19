Fire burns all night, destroys rural Lebanon home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters were challenged by a blaze that destroyed a home Thursday night in rural Lebanon.

When fire officials arrived around 9 p.m., they found a man trying to put out the fire with buckets of water from a nearby swimming pool. Paramedics treated the man for mild smoke inhalation, but he was not taken to the hospital.

According to the Lebanon Fire District, the blaze had been burning for a significant amount of time before the call was made. LFD also had to bring large amounts of water to the area because of the home’s rural location, with firefighters pumping up to 300 gallons of water per minute, officials said.

The fire burned all night, collapsing the second floor and damaging the home so heavily that the fire marshal declared it unsafe for investigators to enter. LFD brought heavy equipment the following morning to tear the house down, and firefighters put out the last embers.

The scene was finally cleared around 8 a.m. Friday morning, LFD said, nearly 11 hours after the initial call.

LFD found no victims inside the building and no other injuries were reported.