Lebanon Fire responded to a fire at a house fire on Jan. 4, 2023 (LFD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An early morning fire in Lebanon forced two occupants to flee their home.

Lebanon Fire said they responded to a fire around 3:48 a.m., and they arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from the single-story home.

Fire crews battled the blaze for over an hour, with the initial call being upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

The home’s residents fled the building, and authorities say neighbors assisted them until Red Cross arrived.

One of the residents was assessed for smoke inhalation but declined to go to the hospital.

Lebanon Fire wants to remind people to make sure there are smoke alarms in every bedroom, hallway, and each floor of a home.